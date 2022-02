Ucraina, prime sanzioni dell'Unione europea: diplomatici russi via da Kiev

epa09777049 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian State Duma shows Russian lawmakers during a plenary session of the Russia's State Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament) in Moscow, Russia, 22 February 2022. The deputies of the Russia's State Duma unanimously ratified the Treaties of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Earlier the both Treaties were submitted to the State Duma by Russian President Vladimir Putin after he signed the decrees of recognizing the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine. EPA/RUSSIAN STATE DUMA PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES