Greta Thunberg esce dalla quarantena: "Ho avuto i sintomi del coronavirus"

Greta Thunberg potrebbe avere avuto il coronavirus. È la stessa attivista svedese a rivelarlo sul suo profilo Instagram in cui riferisce ai suoi 10 milioni di follower di essere rimasta in quarantena per due settimane dopo un viaggio in Europa centrale.

«Circa dieci giorni fa ho cominciato a sentire alcuni sintomi, esattamente nello stesso momento di mio padre, che ha viaggiato con me da Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo i brividi, mal di gola e tossivo. Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre. In Svezia non puoi avere il test del Covid-19 a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene detto di restare a casa e di isolarsi».

Anche se non ha potuto fare il test, «è estremamente probabile che lo abbia avuto, dati i sintomi e le circostanze». Considerata la sua esperienza, Greta quindi lancia un appello ai suoi coetanei. Anche se ai più giovani può sembrare come un raffreddore, in realtà il virus è pericoloso e anche se non sospettano di averlo e«possono trasmetterlo alle persone a rischio. Noi che non apparteniamo a un gruppo a rischio abbiamo una responsabilità enorme, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per molti altri». Quindi, conclude l’attivista svedese, «tienilo a mente, segui i consigli degli esperti e delle autorità locali e #StayAtHome per rallentare la diffusione del virus».

