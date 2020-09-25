Venerdì, 25 Settembre 2020

Coronavirus, video omaggio dell'Oms: "L'Italia ha reagito con forza"

coronavirus, Sicilia, Cronaca

L'Organizzazione Mondiale della sanità celebra l'Italia. "È stato il primo Paese occidentale ad essere stato pesantemente colpito dal Covid-19. Il governo e la comunità, a tutti i livelli, hanno reagito con forza e hanno ribaltato la traiettoria dell'epidemia con una serie di misure basate sulla scienza".

Lo scrive l'Oms sul suo profilo Twitter, dove posta un video che racconta la storia dell'esperienza italiana attraverso testimonianze e immagini di repertorio dei mesi scorsi.

© Riproduzione riservata

