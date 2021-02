Mondiali 2022, rinviate le qualificazioni delle nazionali asiatiche

epa07910115 Iranian women cheer during the FIFIA World Cup qualification match between Iran and Cambodia, at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran 10 October 2019. Media reported that thousands of Iranian women are set to watch a men's FIFA Asian World Cup qualifier in a stadium for the first time in 40 years. FIFA president Gianni Infantino on 19 September 2019 released a statement calling for women to be allowed into football stadiums in Iran. The statement added that the situation is 'unacceptable' and that FIFA is expecting positive developments from the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) and Iranian authorities starting by the next Iran home match in October 2019. Iran has barred women from attending sports stadiums after its 1979 Islamic Revolution. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH