Us Open, Sinner batte Michelsen e vola al terzo turno

epa11571497 Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in action against Roman Safiullin of Russia during their second round match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2024. The US Open tournament runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

epa11567744 Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning a game in the second set against Mackenzie McDonald of the US (not shown) during their first round match of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 27 August 2024. The US Open tournament runs from 26 August through 08 September. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO