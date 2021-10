Contro il Covid basterà una pillola, l'Ema accelera gli esami

epa09518720 An undated handout photo released on 11 October 2021 and made available by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., shows experimental COVID-19 treatment pills called molnupiravir. Pharmaceutical company Merck has asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant emergency use authorization to its experimental antiviral treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults, the company announced 11 October 2021. If approved, molnupiravir will become the first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. EPA/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES