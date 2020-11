Usa, scomparso il misterioso monolite trovato nel deserto di Utah

epa08839413 A handout photo made available by the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) shows wildlife officials inspecting a monolith discovered in southeastern Utah, USA, 18 November 2020 (issued 24 November 2020). According to a statement by DPS, Utah officials have discovered a monolith of unknown origin in the wild. EPA/Utah Department of Public Safety HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES