La Prima della Scala convince in tv: oltre 2.6 milioni di spettatori

A moment of "A riveder le stelle", a show organized for La Scala opera house's gala season opener in which 24 of the world's greatest singers, dancers and actors took part, at the La Scala Theater in Milan, Italy, 07 December 2020. La Scala's virtual opening night of the year to be screened worldwide Monday will be "a night to remember," star tenor Placido Domingo said after recording his aria. La Scala Superintendent Dominique Meyer said "it has been exciting to see that the opera world wanted to give us a hand, to La Scala and to Italy". The Scala opera house season opener is considered one of the highlights of the European cultural calendar.ANSA/LA SCALA THEATRE PRESS OFFICE+++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++