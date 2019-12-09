Golden Globe, tutte le candidature: in testa "Storia di un matrimonio" e "The Irishman"

Sono state annunciate le candidature ai Golden Globe. A guidare la classifica delle nomination con 6 candidature c'è "Storia di un matrimonio" seguito da "The Irishman" che ne ha cinque. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning e Susan Kelechi Watson hanno ufficialmente annunciato, in una conferenza stampa a Los Angeles, le nomination.

Ecco la lista delle varie categorie per il cinema e la televisione, con i film e gli attori in corsa.

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMA

The Irishman

Storia di un matrimonio

1917

Joker

I due Papi

MIGLIOR FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL

C’era una volta… a Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Cena con delitto – Knives Out

Rocketman

Dolemite Is My Name

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, C’era una volta… a Hollywood

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMA

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria

Adam Driver, Storia di un matrimonio

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, I due Papi

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMEDY O DRAMA

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Cena con delitto – Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Tom Hanks, Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, Irishman

Joe Pesci, Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Anette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

The Farewell

Dolor y Gloria

Parasite

Ritratto della giovane in fiamme

Les Miserables

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Frozen II

Dragon Trainer 3

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Il Re Leone

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Screenplay:

Marriage Story

Parasite

Two Popes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Irishman

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Score:

Little Women

Joker

Marriage Story

1917

Motherless Brooklyn

MIGLIOR CANZONE

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

TELEVISIONE

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL

Michael Douglass, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

MIGLIOR FILM TV O MINISERIE

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Grreat

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

