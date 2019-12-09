Golden Globe, tutte le candidature: in testa "Storia di un matrimonio" e "The Irishman"

Sono state annunciate le candidature ai Golden Globe. A guidare la classifica delle nomination con 6 candidature c'è "Storia di un matrimonio" seguito da "The Irishman" che ne ha cinque. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning e Susan Kelechi Watson hanno ufficialmente annunciato, in una conferenza stampa a Los Angeles, le nomination.
Ecco la lista delle varie categorie per il cinema e la televisione, con i film e gli attori in corsa.
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMA
The Irishman
Storia di un matrimonio
1917
Joker
I due Papi
MIGLIOR FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL
C’era una volta… a Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Cena con delitto – Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, C’era una volta… a Hollywood
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria
Adam Driver, Storia di un matrimonio
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, I due Papi
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMEDY O DRAMA
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Cena con delitto – Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Tom Hanks, Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, Irishman
Joe Pesci, Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Anette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
The Farewell
Dolor y Gloria
Parasite
Ritratto della giovane in fiamme
Les Miserables
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Frozen II
Dragon Trainer 3
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Il Re Leone
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Marriage Story
Parasite
Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Irishman
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
Little Women
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
Motherless Brooklyn
MIGLIOR CANZONE
“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)
“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)
“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)
TELEVISIONE
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL
Michael Douglass, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
MIGLIOR FILM TV O MINISERIE
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Grreat
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
