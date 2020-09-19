Lady Gaga lancia in singolo "911", un viaggio tra i suoi disturbi mentali

Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us. I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him. I’d like to thank Haus of Gaga for being strong for me when I wasn’t, and the crew for making this short film safely during this pandemic without anyone getting sick. It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with “911”. Thank you @Bloodpop for taking a leap of faith with me to produce a record that hides in nothing but the truth. Finally, thank you little monsters. I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain.
Lady Gaga lancia il terzo singolo di "Chromatica" con un videoclip che trasporta nel suo lato più surreale. Si chiama "911" affronta i demoni peggiori della Germanotta alla luce del sole.
Un dramma vissuto in prima persona, fatto di depressione, disturbi mentali e antipsicotici. Tutto mescolato insieme in un videoclip che riunisce "tutte le sofferenze in una pozza d'oro".
La scelta del nome non è casuale. Il 911 infatti è il numero delle emergenze usato negli Stati Uniti. Il brano presentato contiene riferimenti ai medicinali antipsicotici e ai disordini mentali di cui Gaga soffre realmente.
"So di avere problemi mentali e so che a volte possono rendermi non funzionale come essere umano. Devo prendere farmaci per fermare il processo che si verifica nel mio cervello e che io non so controllare", ha confessato in una recente intervista radiofonica.
L'argomento è ancora un tabu per molti. La pensa così anche il produttore di Chromatica BloodPop che da molti anni lavora con la Gaga. "Per molte persone non è bello parlare di farmaci, ma per chi ne fa uso hanno molta rilevanza nella vita moderna. Questa era la sua verità e voleva scrivere di questo, anche se sapeva che le avrebbe causato sofferenza andare laggiù", ha rivelato a "EW".
