Danny De Vito e The Rock si imbucano ad un matrimonio: il video in cui cantano agli sposi

We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila ? enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios. It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch. #unforgettable #cabosanlucas #rockdevitoweddingcrash ?❤️?
Grande sorpresa per una coppia di sposi messicani. A cantare al loro matrimonio Danny De Vito e The Rock che si trovavano nello stesso hotel dove si stava tenendo il ricevimento. I due attori sono comparsi a sorpresa e hanno deciso di dedicare ai neosposi "Unforgettable" di Frank Sinatra.
A raccontare il tutto con un video pubblicato su Instagram dallo stesso Dwayne Johnson. Gli attori si sono ritrovati sul set di "Jumanji: The Next Level", con Jack Black, Kevin Hart e Karen Gillan, già uscito negli Usa e prossimamente nelle sale italiane il 25 dicembre.
