Lunedì, 25 Novembre 2019

Società

Danny De Vito e The Rock si imbucano ad un matrimonio: il video in cui cantano agli sposi

Grande sorpresa per una coppia di sposi messicani. A cantare al loro matrimonio Danny De Vito e The Rock che si trovavano nello stesso hotel dove si stava tenendo il ricevimento. I due attori sono comparsi a sorpresa e hanno deciso di dedicare ai neosposi "Unforgettable" di Frank Sinatra.

A raccontare il tutto con un video pubblicato su Instagram dallo stesso Dwayne Johnson. Gli attori si sono ritrovati sul set di "Jumanji: The Next Level", con Jack Black, Kevin Hart e Karen Gillan, già uscito negli Usa e prossimamente nelle sale italiane il 25 dicembre.

© Riproduzione riservata

PERSONE: ,

