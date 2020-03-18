Mercoledì, 18 Marzo 2020

Società

Home Società Coronavirus, lo chef Bottura prepara piatti live su Instagram
Coronavirus, lo chef Bottura prepara piatti live su Instagram

coronavirus, massimo bottura, Sicilia, Società

Si chiama 'Kitchen Quarantine' il programma video casalingo, a puntate, che lo chef modenese Massimo Bottura propone ogni giorno alle 20 via Instagram nei giorni dove 'state a casa' è un invito riproposto quotidianamente da tanti personaggi noti.

L’idea è della figlia di Bottura, Alexa, che è anche videomaker. Bottura preparerà piatti in compagnia dell’intera famiglia, ovvero al fianco anche della moglie Lara e del figlio Charlie.

Le riprese saranno fatte direttamente all’interno dell’abitazione dello chef. «Quello che vogliamo fare - spiega - è condividere con il pubblico come si sta insieme chiusi in casa, facendo quello che l’emergenza ci ha tolto».

Bottura ha chiuso temporaneamente lo scorso 10 marzo i suoi tre locali di Modena.

In questo video, condiviso su Instagram, lo chef spiega come preparare la besciamella.

TAG:

PERSONE:

