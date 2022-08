Messico, bimba di tre anni si risveglia al suo funerale e muore poco dopo

epa10011689 Nurses care for newborn babies, in a hospital in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, 10 June 2022 (issued 13 June 2022). A group of mothers who suffered perinatal death promote the 'Butterfly Code' in public and private hospitals in Mexico, a protocol to treat with respect and provide psychological follow-up to those who have suffered grief due to the loss of a baby. EPA/Francisco Guasco