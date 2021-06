Coronavirus, triste record del Perù: primo al mondo per tasso di mortalità

epa08548196 People await to board an inter-provincial bus in a terminal, in Lima, Peru, 15 July 2020. Peru resumed domestic travel in much of the national territory on Wednesday after four months of stoppage as a measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Planes and buses have been virtually out of order since the national quarantine began on 16 March and have only made a few extraordinary trips for humanitarian transfers of people who wanted to return to their home regions during confinement EPA/Paolo Aguilar