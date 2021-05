Afghanistan, autobomba davanti a una scuola a Kabul: strage di studentesse

epa09186765 Bloodstained books and notebooks of students are seen on the ground at the scene of a bomb explosion that targeted a school in the west of Kabul, Afghanistan, 09 May 2021. An explosion near a school in Dasht-e-Barchi area west of Kabul killed at least 50 people and left over 100 injured, according to the Ministry of Interior. EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID