Japan Airlines annuncia cure gratis per i passeggeri in caso di contagio

epa08979227 A staff walks past a the logo of Japan Airlines at Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan, 01 February 2021. Japan Airlines Co. (JAL) announced on 01 February 2021 it expects a net loss of 300 billion yen (about 2.86 billion US dollar) for 2020 fiscal year due to the coronavirus pandemic. JAL posted a net loss of about 212.7 billion yen (about 2.03 billion US dollar) in the April-December 2020 period. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA