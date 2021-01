Indonesia, caduto in mare aereo partito da Giakarta: 62 persone a bordo, tra cui 10 bambini

epa04534444 A Sriwijaya Air's airplane, covered with volcanic ash from the Mount Gamalama volcano eruption, parks on the tarmac of Sultan Babullah airport in Ternate, North Maluku, Indonesia, 19 December 2014. The Mount Gamalama volcano in North Maluku province erupted late 18 December, sending ash and rocks 2,000 metres into the sky forcing the autorities to close Sultan Babullah Airport due to poor visibility. Nine people were injured and another was missing as they scrambled to escape a volcanic eruption in eastern Indonesia, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency said. EPA/STRINGER