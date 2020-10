Coronavirus, l'Austria torna in lockdown: chiusi ristoranti e hotel

epa08672863 Medical workers take swab samples at a coronavirus test station in front of the Austria Center Vienna, in Vienna, Austria, 16 September 2020. Up to 3,000 students have to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus before entering lectures of the Vienna University of Economics and Business. The test station is a pilot project to see how quick tests, with results in less than 15 minutes, could secure major events. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA