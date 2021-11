Covid, non si ferma la crescita in Sicilia: 648 i nuovi casi e salgono anche i ricoveri

Visitors and health workers wear protective face masks outside the Cervello hospital in Palermo, southern Italy, 25 February 2020. The first coronavirus case in southern Italy has been registered, with a tourist from the northern city of Bergamo testing positive in Palermo. The woman was tested after being admitted to the Sicilian city's Cervello hospital with flu symptoms. So far seven people with the coronavirus have died in Italy - all of them over 60 and several with pre-existing conditions.ANSA/ IGOR PETYX